Arun Jaitley was BCCI's saviour, nobody ever represented India as he did: CK Khanna

New Delhi: Nobody represented India the way Arun Jaitley did, said Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) acting president CK Khanna on Sunday after paying homage to the late minister at his residence in South Delhi. The cricket body president also termed Jaitley as "saviour of BCCI".

"Jaitley was associated with the Delhi cricket in the past and he has helped many players. He was the saviour of BCCI and nobody has represented India as he did," Khanna said speaking to ANI. Jaitley had served as the president of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) in the past. Condoling former Union Minister Jaitley's demise, he said: "his contribution will always be remembered".

On Saturday, Khanna said: "It is indeed a very sad day for the whole of India as we have lost Arun Jaitley ji to a long and tough battle with health". "A truly humble, self-made man who rose to greats heights, and has etched a place for himself in the history of modern India, with his genius, grit, charisma and commitment. It is a deep personal loss for me. Our association goes back to our college days in Shri Ram College of Commerce where we worked together, he as the President, and me as the General Secretary of the College Union," he had said.

"I also had the privilege of inviting and closely working him in the Cricket Administration in DDCA and BCCI. His contribution in the field of cricket shall be remembered forever. Today the Nation has truly lost a great Statesman and I have personally lost a very dear friend. May his soul find peace. Om Shanti," he added. The former finance minister passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday afternoon. He was 66. He will be cremated later in the day at Nigambodh Ghat.