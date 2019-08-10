India

Arun Jaitley is in ICU, PM Modi visits AIIMS

Indian Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley speaks during the annual Hindustan Times "Leadership Summit" conference in New Delhi on December 2, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / CHANDAN KHANNA
New Delhi: The BJP leadership got a major jolt on Friday after former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted at AIIMS; he had complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

The doctors described his condition as "haemodynamically stable" (a stable heart pump and blood circulation is good.)

Jaitley, 66, had taken a long break as Finance Minister last year after a kidney transplant. His health remained a concern after the surgery. A diabetic, he also had to skip the interim budget in February when he was in hospital in the US for treatment, for suspected cancer.

On Friday, he was in the Intensive Care Unit under the care of a multidisciplinary team of doctors.

PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey, BJP working president J P Nadda and Sharad Yadav visited the hospital to enquire about Jaitley's health.

