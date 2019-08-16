Arun Jaitley health update: Former finance minister critical, remains in ICU

Former Finance Minister and veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who was admitted in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Delhi on August 9, is said to be in critical condition, according to Zee News.

President Ram Nath Kovind will also visit Jaitley at AIIMS, where he has been undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). The Zee News report further states that Jaitley was put on ventilator late in the night when he was admitted. According to a release by media and protocol division of AIIMS on the same day, the former minister is under the supervision of a team comprising multidisciplinary doctors: “At present he is haemodynamically stable”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders visited the hospital to inquire about his condition. The 66-year-old leader, who held important portfolios during the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, has not been keeping well for some time. And hence, owing to his health conditions, Jaitley did not fight the elections this year.

After the BJP won Lok Sabha elections, Jaitley wrote to Prime Minister Modi, saying he would not take up any responsibility/portfolio in the government due to his deteriorating health.