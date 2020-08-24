Arun Jaitley Death Anniversary: Here are some rare pictures of former Finance Minister

Today, August 24, marks a year since former finance minister Arun Jaitley passed away. The former finance minister died on August 24, 2019. He was 66.

A key BJP leader and a crucial member of the party's brain trust for decades, Jaitley was an articulate champion of the saffron party's policies and ideology, and his warm personality and affable manners won him friends across the political spectrum.

Jaitley first became a Cabinet minister in the government of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000. He then went on to serve as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from June 2009. He was appointed the finance minister in the first term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in 2014. He opted out of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons.