Article 370: Kashmiri Pandits seek government’s nod to visit Jammu and Kashmir to promote peace

New Delhi: A group of Kashmiri Pandits have written to the government seeking its permission to visit Jammu and Kashmir and meet the political and religious leaders as well as civil society activists there to c and amity in the Valley.

In the letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Kashmiri Pandit Satish Mahaldar and his team said: "As a follow-up measure and in accordance with the wishes of our respected and beloved Prime Minister, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits wants to go to Kashmir and meet various leaders, including religious leaders like Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and civil society activists."