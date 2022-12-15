Article 370 case: Supreme Court to consider early listing

Supreme Court | PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would consider a petition for an early listing of submissions challenging the Centre’s decision in August 2019 to abrogate Article 370 revoking the special status enjoyed by Jammu & Kashmir.

“We will examine and give a date,” a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said when intervener academic and author Radha Kumar sought an early listing sought early listing of the petitions on the issue.Earlier on April 25 and September 23, 2022, a bench headed by then CJI NV Ramana had agreed to list the case. The SC will have to reconstitute a five-judge bench since ex-CJI Ramana and Justice R Subhash Reddy have since retired.

Besides, the bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, BR Gavai and Surya Kant had on March 2, 2020, declined to refer the matter to a 7-judge bench to consider the pleas challenging the validity of the abrogation of Article 370.Petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, splitting the State into 3 UTs of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh was referred to a Constitution Bench headed by Justice Ramana in 2019.