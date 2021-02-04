'Arrested the depletion of number of squadrons': IAF chief on Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 LCA Tejas

Tejas, manufactured by the HAL, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. Delivery of the Tejas LCA to the IAF under the Rs 48,000-crore deal will begin from March 2024, and around 16 aircraft will be rolled out annually till the completion of the total supply of 83 jets, according to R Madhavan, chairman and managing director of HAL.

The contract was handed over by Director General (Acquisition), Ministry of Defence, V L Kantha Rao to Madhavan at the inaugural ceremony of Aero India-2021 in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

On the increase in defence budget of 2021–22, Bhadauria said, "We all know the pandemic effect and its impact on [the] economic scenario. To get this level increase in capital outlay, it's a huge step by [the] govt to provide that kind of budgetary support."

"Last year also, additional funds of Rs 20,000 crore were provided. That helped the emergent procurement plans of the three forces, and that really helped us. I think it is adequate for our capability building," the IAF chief added.