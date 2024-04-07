Arrest Warrant Issued Against Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav |

A special court in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh has issued a permanent arrest warrant against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav (75) in a case related to alleged illegal purchase of arms and ammunition in 1995-97.

Mahendra Saini, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) of the special court set up to try MPs and MLAs, issued the permanent warrant against Lalu Yadav, according to special public prosecutor Abhishek Mehrotra.

The case of 1995-97 relates to arms being purchased from an authorised dealer here by using fake documents. There were 23 accused in the case, which was registered at Inderganj police station, and all have been chargesheeted. "Of these, Yadav has been declared an absconder," he said.

The permanent arrest war-rant was issued on Friday as no one appeared in court on behalf of the RJD leader, according to the prosecution.A permanent arrest warrant is issued after the bailable, arrest or non-bailable arrest warrants are served but the person does not present himself before the court, Jabalpur-based MP High Court lawyer Rakesh Pandey said.

Under bailable and arrest warrants, the court sets the time for the accused to appear before it after serving orders to them. This is not so in the case of a permanent arrest war-rant, Pandey said.