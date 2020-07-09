Arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey: Priyanka Gandhi demands CBI probe, Digvijaya Singh terms the event as 'sponsored surrender'

The security staff at the temple reportedly spotted him, nabbed him and informed cops.

A security guard at the Mahakali temple, Lakhan Yadav said, “Vikas Dubey tried to enter the temple from the back gate at around 7 in the morning. We suspected him of being Vikas, informed our department authorities who nabbed him, and conducted an inquiry for 1-2 hours. He didn’t pay obeisance at the temple. He was accompanied by two more people." The security guard did not mention anything about the ticket receipt of Vikas Dubey.

However, Temple pujari Gopal Singh had a different story to share. He said that Vikas Dubey had a VIP pass for temple visit. Singh said, “He came into the temple and asked me where to keep his bag and essentials. I guided him and gave him the prasad. He went inside the temple, paid obeisance and while coming out of the temple, he was identified by our security personal in-charge Ruby Yadav.”

He added, “We then called Mahakal post-in-charge Vijay Rathore who conducted further interrogation. Dubey tried to flee but was held by security personal."

When asked about the name written on the receipt showed by Vikas Dubey, Singh said that there was no name on the receipt.

Collector of Ujjain, Ashish Singh said, "We are still heading on the interrogation. He was spotted by the shopkeepers near the temple. They informed our security agency authority, who traced him. While he was returning from the temple, he was nabbed by our security personnel where he surrendered. He was further taken to the police station."Ashish Singh added that Dubey's identity was verified through his mobile phone and documents. "We are still in the process of getting further details," added Singh.

However, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh claimed that a senior BJP leader has set up the arrest to avoid an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police.

Taking to Twitter, Digvijaya Singh wrote in Hindi: "This seems like a 'sponsored surrender' to avoid an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Police. According to information, a Madhya Pradesh BJP leader has set it up."