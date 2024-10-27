 'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower Pot In Noida; VIDEO Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower Pot In Noida; VIDEO Viral

'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower Pot In Noida; VIDEO Viral

The woman also said that she had taken two more pots from the same spot in the recent past and also claimed that she will steal more pots in the future. The internet users were shocked to see the woman coming in luxury car to steal the pot.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
Woman Steals Flower Pot In Noida | X

Noida: In a bizarre incident a woman was caught on camera stealing flower pot from outside a shop in Noida. The video of the woman stealing the pot and keeping it in her BMW car has gone viral on social media and the internet users are reacting to the viral video. The woman also said that she had taken two more pots from the same spot in the recent past and also claimed that she will steal more pots in the future. The internet users were shocked to see the woman coming in luxury car to steal the pot.

The incident occurred on Friday (October 25) at around 12 AM in the night in Sector-18. The video shows that the woman gets down from a Maroon-colour BMW car outside a shop where few flower pots were placed at the entrance. The woman picks one flower pot and loads it in her luxury car. The people present at the spot tried to confront the woman over her act of stealing the pot. However, they were shocked after the woman's reply. She said, "Mai Har Din Ek Gamla Le Jaungi" (I will take one pot every day). The woman fled from the spot in her car with the flower pot.

The internet users were also shocked with the woman's behaviour and demanded strict action against her. They also demanded the arrest and legal action against her. One of the users said, "I don't call it theft, if I need it I can pick it up for free". Another user said, "Ye BMW bhi ese hi Pesa Jod ke Li hogi" (This BMW must have been bought with money stolen like this.)

Read Also
Amitabh Bachchan Gifts Himself ₹2 Crore Electric BMW i7 Luxury Sedan On 82nd Birthday (VIDEO)
article-image

One of the users also said, "Arrest her". Another user said, "In our country 40 to 45% people buy a car to show off in the society and later say why did I buy it, and the result is in front of us." There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter and reportedly no complaint has been filed against the woman.

FPJ Shorts
'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower Pot In Noida; VIDEO Viral
'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower Pot In Noida; VIDEO Viral
Mumbai University Annual Convocation To Be Held On 7th January 2025
Mumbai University Annual Convocation To Be Held On 7th January 2025
Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale Of Platform Ticket At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside
Mumbai: CR, WR Curbs Platform Ticket Sale Of Platform Ticket At Major Stations To Manage Festive Season Rush; Full List Of Station Inside
Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras
Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: 25+ Heartfelt Wishes, Messages & Greetings For Vasu Baras

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower...

'Arrest Her': Netizens REACT After CCTV Footage Shows Woman Escaping In BMW After Stealing Flower...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Rajasthan By-Elections 2024: Relatives Of Veteran Politicians In Fray For 5 Of 7 Seats

Rajasthan By-Elections 2024: Relatives Of Veteran Politicians In Fray For 5 Of 7 Seats

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 27, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...