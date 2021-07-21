Around two dozen people stranded after landslides in U’khand’s Champawat

Dehradun

Around two dozen people continued to be stranded on Wednesday after a series of landslides occurred along the Tanakpur-Ghat national highway in Uttarakhand's Champawat district following heavy rains, while Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the cloudburst-hit villages of Uttarkashi district to assess the situation.

Traffic remained blocked at Vishramghat due to debris on the highway, prompting the district administration to make arrangements for the stay of the stranded people in Champawat, District Disaster Management Officer Manoj Pandey said.

Landslides occurred at eight points along the highway on Tuesday, bringing mounds of debris onto the road and leaving around 150 people stranded at various places.

Though the debris was cleared at seven points by Tuesday evening, the rocks and boulders at Vishramghat could not be cleared till midnight despite efforts, Pandey said.

The efforts to clear the rubble on the road at Vishramghat were resumed on Wednesday morning with the help of five JCB machines, one Pokland machine and a loader, he added.

Though most of those who got stranded have been sent to Haldwani via Devidhura, around two dozen people are still waiting in Champawat for the road at Vishramghat to open, Pandey said.