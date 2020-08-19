'Arnab was grilled for a day, he grilled them for 50 days': Twitter reacts to CBI probe for Sushant

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case.
The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said the CBI will be competent to probe not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.
The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it has limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full-fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI.
The top court ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being sole authority to investigate Rajput's death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court's order came on a plea by the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.
Meanwhile, Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was all pumped up after the Supreme Court's order. "Big moment. Congratulations to us. This is an incredible moment in our country's history," he said. Goswami even went on to ask Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh to resign.
Watch Video:
It has to be noted that Arnab Goswami and his channel was at the forefront in demanding a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Twitter users pointed out that Goswami was successful in "exacting revenge" as he was grilled by Mumbai Police for nearly 12 hours back in April.
"Arnab was grilled for a day, he grilled them back for 50 days and rubbed their faces in the mud. What a revenge," a Twitter user wrote.
"Credit where it's due, Arnab Goswami and team," said another Twitter user.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
(With IANS inputs)
