'Arnab Goswami has gone insane': Ashok Gehlot slams Republic TV journo; says 'attack on Sonia Gandhi highly condemnable'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed Republic TV's Arnab Goswami for accussing Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Gehlot said that Goswami has gone insane and crossed all limits. "Attack on Mrs Sonia Gandhi by Arnab Goswami is highly condemnable. He has gone insane and crossed all limits, he should be ashamed of himself . I must ask the Editors guild - isn’t this all time low for journalism?" he wrote.