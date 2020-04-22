'Arnab Goswami has gone insane': Ashok Gehlot slams Republic TV journo; says 'attack on Sonia Gandhi highly condemnable'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has slammed Republic TV's Arnab Goswami for accussing Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16.
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Gehlot said that Goswami has gone insane and crossed all limits. "Attack on Mrs Sonia Gandhi by Arnab Goswami is highly condemnable. He has gone insane and crossed all limits, he should be ashamed of himself . I must ask the Editors guild - isn’t this all time low for journalism?" he wrote.
Calling Goswami "Journalism of filth!", Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Sonia Gandhi has spent over 50 years of life in India, serving the country and being a witness to sacrifice of her mother-in-law and husband. "Deeply disgraceful that PM & BJP eulogize this brand of TV anchors," he added.
Karnataka Congress' Social Media Head, Srivatsa, said that Arnab's deranged mind needs urgent treatment and added that he must be sued and jailed.
All India Mahila Congress' President Sushmita Dev wrote, "Arnab Goswami is PURE TRASH as a journalist. @republic channel was set up & funded only to churn out such filth." "@PMOIndia & the Govt. is happy to let such atrocious journalism thrive & gone out of the way to scuttle journalism of integrity. #ArrestAntiIndiaArnab," she added.
Earlier, in a TV debate, Goswami said that Sonia Gandhi would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims. He said, "I would like to ask the country, would the country had remained silent if Maulvis or Christian Padres would have been targeted the way Hindu saints were? Would Italy’s Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent then? I would like to tell you, if the victims had been Christian padres, Sonia Gandhi, who had come from Rome, would not have remained silent on the issue."
He added that 80 per cent population in India is Hindu and believes in Sanathan Dharam, but now it has become a sin to wear saffron (mostly wore by saints).
