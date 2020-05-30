Army top brass discusses Chinese standoff at Ladakh

New Delhi: Over three days, the Indian Army top leadership discussed upon various aspects related to existing and developing security challenges, including China’s transgression attempts in Ladakh and Sikkim regions.

The deliberations were made during the Army Commanders’ Conference, an apex biannual event which facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

The conference was scheduled for April 2020 and postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and later it was decided to organise it in two phases. First phase of the conference was conducted at South Block, Delhi from May 27-29. The meet was planned much before the tension with China in eastern Ladakh region.

It started with Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Narava­ne presiding over the event.