Army Recruitment 2020: AFMS SSC medical officer forms out on amcsscentry.gov.in; check here for more details

As per the latest notification by Armed Forces Medical Service, forms for the post of Short Service Commissioned Officer are out on official website amcsscentry.gov.in.

Interested candidates - Indian Citizens, both males and females - can apply online on the website from 18 July 2020 to 16 August 2020.

Interviews will be held at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt, 31 Aug 2020 onwards. Candidates are advised in their own interest to undergo a preliminary medical checkup before reporting for the SSC interview.

The candidate must not have attained 45 years of age as on 31 Dec 2020.

The applicant must possess medical qualification included in First/Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule of IMC Act 1956. The applicant must have permanent registration from any State Medical Council/MCI. Postgraduate degree/diploma holders recognized by the State Medical Council/MCI/NBE can also apply.

Total Vacancies: 300

Male - 270 Posts

Female - 30 Posts

Download AFMS Notification here.