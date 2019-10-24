Army helicopter carrying Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh force lands in Poonch

On Thursday, Army sources said that a helicopter carrying Northern Command chief Lt General Ranbir Singh forced landed in the Poonch area.

They were in an Army Dhruv advanced helicopter. Sources said that all individuals were safe.

The incident occurred around 1:40 PM today and several people on the helicopter sustained minor injuries.

Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was appointed as the head of the Northern Command in May, 2018. He was also the Director General of Military Operations and announced India's surgical strike to the world with former EAM spokesperson Vikas Swarup.