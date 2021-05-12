Army chief reviews security along LoC

Jammu

Army chief General MM Naravane visited forward areas of the Jammu division and reviewed security situation along the LoC and in the hinterland during his 2-day visit to the region, a defence spokesperson said.

General Naravane arrived at the headquarters of the Nagrota-based 16-corps (White Knight Corps) on Tuesday and visited the forward areas including Aknoor, Rajouri and Naushera in the Jammu region, the spokesman said. On arrival at the headquarters, Gen Naravane, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, was briefed by Lt Gen Suchendra Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC), White Knight Corps, regarding the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, COVID-19 management and the assistance provided to the veterans and the people of the region "in our fight against the pandemic", he said.

The spokesman said Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Naravane, accompanied by the Northern Army Commander and the GOC White Knight Corps, visited the forward areas at Akhnoor, Naushera and Rajouri.

General Naravane interacted with troops deployed in the forward areas and appreciated the sustained efforts of all ranks of the White Knight Corps towards "maintaining the sanctity of the LoC" as well as wholeheartedly assisting the civil administration, veterans and civilian population.