Army chief Naravane visits Jaisalmer military station, reviews quarantine facility set up by Army

Jaisalmer: Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Jaisalmer military station and reviewed the Indian Army wellness centre established at the military station to provide quarantine facility to COVID-19 patients during his two-day visit starting March 17.

He also visited border areas and reviewed the operational readiness of the Army along the western border.

The Army chief was accompanied by Southern Command chief Lt General CP Mohanty, an official statement said.

A total of 118 men and 171 women evacuated from Iran are undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at this facility.