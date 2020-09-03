Army Chief Naravane interacts with troops close to Indo-China standoff site at Chushul

On Thursday, Chief of the Army Staff, Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Indian troops stationed at Chushul in Ladakh.
According to a news update by India Today's Shiv Aroor, Naravane had taken a chopper close to the areas that were taken over by the Indian Army recently and interacted with the troops on the ground. Reportedly, he had take stock of the Army actions in the south Pangong region and also undertook aerial and ground survey of other areas close to the stand-off area. Aroor said that Naravane had also met with the Brigadier who had been taking parts in the recent talks.
According to a tweeted update from journalist Aditya Raj Kaul, Naravane had praised the daredevil SFF/22 for their remarkable bravery in Pangong Tso.
The Army Chief is on a two day visit to Ladakh. As per a PTI report, he had held a series of meetings with top commanders about the evolving situation in the region as well as on India's overall combat readiness to deal with any eventualities.
Tensions had again flared up in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake four days ago, on August 29. This came even as the two sides engage in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row. Following the incident, India had also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region.
India has occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. But India has maintained that the heights are on its side of the LAC, according to government sources.
