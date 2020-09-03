Army Chief Naravane interacts with troops close to Indo-China standoff site at Chushul

The Army Chief is on a two day visit to Ladakh. As per a PTI report, he had held a series of meetings with top commanders about the evolving situation in the region as well as on India's overall combat readiness to deal with any eventualities.

Tensions had again flared up in eastern Ladakh after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake four days ago, on August 29. This came even as the two sides engage in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the festering border row. Following the incident, India had also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region.

India has occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has strongly objected to India's move. But India has maintained that the heights are on its side of the LAC, according to government sources.