Army begins flood rescue work in Karnataka

The Army was called in to rescue people as the flood situation turned grim Sunday in four northern districts of Karnataka with Krishna and Bhima rivers in spate. The Army, along with the national and state disaster response forces, undertook rescue work, evacuating hundreds of marooned people in the districts of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur.
There was no loss of life. A total of 111 villages in the four districts have been affected by the floods, caused by heavy rains and water released by the dams in neighbouring Maharashtra. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is due to undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas on October 21.
The Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) said a total of 20,269 people, including 15,078 in badly-hit Kalaburgi, have been evacuated so far by the personnel of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) besides local police and district authorities. Officials said the Bhima continued to remain in spate in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts while the surging Krishna river affected villages in Raichur.
Bhima, the major tributary of Krishna, has been in spate for the past one week due to the torrential rains in neighbouring Maharashtra and in parts of Karnataka.
Expressing solidarity with the flood-hit people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of cooperation from the Centre.
Heavy rains hit Hyd again, 3 dead
Hyderabad: A fresh spell of overnight heavy rains caused flooding on Sunday in parts of the city and left three people dead in separate rain-related incidents just days after it witnessed one of the worst deluges in recent times following unprecedented downpour in over a century, police and civic officials said. The latest rains since Saturday evening led to lakes and other water bodies overflowing with the water inundating several low-lying areas, including parts of the city affected last week, here and the outskirts, they said.
A total of 37,409 families were affected in various localities that were inundated in the city due to the recent floods and ration kits and blankets were being distributed among them, a release from GHMC said. The Disaster Response Force personnel, staff of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and police swung into action since Saturday night itself, evacuating the marooned.
At least three people including two children died in rain-related incidents reported from different parts of the city over the past 24 hours here, police and civic officials said. A five-year-old girl died early Sunday in a wall collapse while a four-year-old boy died after falling in a pit at a construction site which was filled with rain water and a middle-aged man was electrocuted on Saturday evening, they said even as the Met office forecast more rains till October 21.
Meanwhile, bodies of two people including a seven-year-old boy and a 32-year-old man, who were washed away in Gaganpahad area here and in Sangareddy district following heavy rains were found on Sunday, a senior police official said. —Agencies
