Army begins flood rescue work in Karnataka

The Army was called in to rescue people as the flood situation turned grim Sunday in four northern districts of Karnataka with Krishna and Bhima rivers in spate. The Army, along with the national and state disaster response forces, undertook rescue work, evacuating hundreds of marooned people in the districts of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Raichur.

There was no loss of life. A total of 111 villages in the four districts have been affected by the floods, caused by heavy rains and water released by the dams in neighbouring Maharashtra. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is due to undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas on October 21.

The Karnataka Disaster Management Authority (KDMA) said a total of 20,269 people, including 15,078 in badly-hit Kalaburgi, have been evacuated so far by the personnel of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Di­saster Response Force (SDRF) besides local police and district authorities. Officials said the Bhima continued to remain in spate in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Yadgir districts while the surging Krishna river affected villages in Raichur.

Bhima, the major tributary of Krishna, has been in spate for the past one week due to the torrential rains in neighbouring Maharashtra and in parts of Karnataka.

Expressing solidarity with the flood-hit people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of cooperation from the Centre.