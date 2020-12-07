Armed Forces Flag Day 2020: History, date, significance and everything you need to know

Today, India is celebrating the Armed Forces Flag Day.

Since 1949, December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought and continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour.

On August 28, 1949, the government had set up a committee under the defence minister and had decided to observe a Flag Day annually on December 7.

This came right after India had achieved independence and the welfare of the defence personnel had to be taken care of. The Armed Forces Flag Day was observed to distribute small flags to the civilians and in return collect donations.

The Flag day is mainly observed to serve three basic purposes which include rehabilitation of battle casualties, the welfare of serving personnel and their families, resettlement and welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

According to the ministry of defence, every year around 60,000 defence personnel are compulsorily retired. They are released between 35-40 years of age and they are physically fit and young. Therefore, taking the responsibility of these ex-soldiers (ESM) and their families is important.

On the Flag Day all three branches of the Indian armed forces, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy, arrange a variety of shows, carnivals, dramas and other entertainment programmes to showcase to the general public the efforts of their personnel to ensure national security.