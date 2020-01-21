Armed forces asked to be in state of readiness: CDS General Bipin Rawat

Chennai: The armed forces have been asked to be in a state of readiness, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said on Monday when asked about the possibility of a war in near future against the backdrop of Pakistan’s current attitude towards India.

General Rawat, who was at the Thanjavur Indian Air Force station in central Tamil Nadu, for the induction of the squadron of Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, which are armed with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, said though he could not predict a war, the ar­m­ed forces were in a state of readiness. He said operation of the Su-30 MKI fighter planes with BrahMos missiles would be a “game changer” for the armed forces.

The positioning of five to six Su-30 MKI fighter planes at Thanjavur, to begin with (18 planes to be inducted later), would give the Indian Air Force more air power to strike from long stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions, an IAF officer explained. He added considering increasing foray by the Chinese Navy into Indian Ocean, the deployment of the fighter planes is significant.