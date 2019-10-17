Are you exempted from Kejriwal's Odd-Even scheme? Find out

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday listed out certain dos and don'ts for the Odd-Even scheme, which is going to be implemented from November 4 to 15. It will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.

The odd-even scheme was first implemented in 2015. It is the flagship scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party government, aimed at combatting pollution in Delhi. According to the scheme, cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.

Before the November 2019 chapter of the Odd-Even scheme, CM Kejriwal has updated the framework of the scheme to the comfort of certain disadvantaged people, people of national importance and circumstances of threat to the nation.