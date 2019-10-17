Are you exempted from Kejriwal's Odd-Even scheme? Find out

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday listed out certain dos and don'ts for the Odd-Even scheme, which is going to be implemented from November 4 to 15. It will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm, except on Sundays.
The odd-even scheme was first implemented in 2015. It is the flagship scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party government, aimed at combatting pollution in Delhi. According to the scheme, cars with odd and even number plates to run on alternate days.
Before the November 2019 chapter of the Odd-Even scheme, CM Kejriwal has updated the framework of the scheme to the comfort of certain disadvantaged people, people of national importance and circumstances of threat to the nation.
Here’s a list of the people exempted from the restrictions of the Odd-Even scheme:
People with two-wheeled vehicles like activas, scooters, bicycles and motorbikes are all free to be on the road as when they choose even after the Odd-even scheme is implemented.
Private vehicles carrying school-children will also be free to run on the road while the Odd-Even is in motion. Such vehicles, however, will be allowed only during school timings.
Government officials such as the President, Vice President, PM, Governors, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha, vehicles of union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Leaders of Opposition, Vehicles of Chief Ministers of States and UTs, will be exempted from odd-even scheme.
Emergency, enforcement, defence, paramilitary and embassy vehicles will also be exempted, the chief minister said.
Women will be exempted from the scheme. However, this time private CNG vehicles will come under its ambit.
Emergency vehicles like ambulance, police van, fire-extinguishing vehicles are also exempted from the scheme.
Disabled people are also given the liberty to travel as usual during the course of the scheme.
Holding a press conference on Thursday, Kejriwal said violators of the scheme will have to pay Rs 4,000 -- a hike of Rs 2,000 from the last one in 2016.
People who will have to follow the Odd-Even scheme are:
All non-transport four-wheeled vehicles have to strictly follow the rules of the Odd-Even scheme.
Delhi Cabinet Ministers and the Chief Minister will have to follow the Odd-Even rules. Kejriwal said that the Chief Ministers of other states are also expected to follow the scheme when in Delhi.
Private CNG vehicles will be banned during the scheme which will also cover all non-goods vehicles entering Delhi from other states.
With inputs from agencies.
