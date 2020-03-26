'Are we supposed to step out? What's this confused messaging?': Twitter on PM's appeal to help 21 poor families

A day after he announced countrywide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said appealed to the citizens to extend help to nine families during the 21-day lockdown period if they can as the country battles the outbreak of coronavirus.

"Whoever has the capability, take the pledge to take care of 9 families for 21 days. It will be a true 'Navratri'. Due to the lockdown, animals are also facing trouble. I appeal to the people to take care of the animals around them," said Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister's statement didn't go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media.

One user said, "No other country is appealing to private charity to solve a national public health disaster. Government needs to step in a big way. How does this square with stay inside your home orders during the lockdown. What kind of leadership is this? Confusing." While other user said, "Sounds like a good idea. Maybe it could be more organised. Like the privileged people who earn more can contribute regular funds towards a central body like govt that can provide essential services and take care of vulnerable. We can probably call it umm I don't know taxes?"

