‘Are we in Godse’s North Korea or Gandhi’s India?’: Rahul’s brother-in-law Tehseen Poonawalla detained by Delhi Police

https://twitter.com/tehseenp/status/1199934256979427329Calling BJP MP Pragya Thakur a "terrorist", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said her remarks hailing Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse in the Lok Sabha marked a sad day in the history of Parliament.

Thakur created a controversy on Wednesday with her remark in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

Hitting out at Thakur for her remarks in Lok Sabha, Rahul called her a "terrorist" and said it was a sad day in the history of India's Parliament

BJP has barred Pragya Singh Thakur from attending all Parliamentary Party meetings for the rest of the Winter session, a day after the controversial Lok Sabha MP made remarks referring to Nathuram Godse in Parliament.

The BJP has also recommended that Thakur be dropped from a key parliamentary panel, the Consultative Committee of the Defence Ministry.

Working president BJP JP Nadda said: "The statement given by Pragya Singh Thakur yesterday in Parliament is condemnable and BJP never supports such statement or ideology. She has been expelled from Consultative Committee on Defence and also she will not be allowed in Party's Parliamentary Party meetings for the session." The MP from Bhopal had triggered uproar during a discussion in the lower house on the Special Protection Group (Ammendment ) Bill by DMK member A Raja, interjected with a remark purportedly in praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse. However, later on, she claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh. Speaker Om Birla expunged Thakur's remark from the record but opposition members protested outside the House.

Earlier this year, she described Godse as a 'patriot' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party.