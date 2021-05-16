'Arbitrary and undemocratic': PCI slams MoS V Muraleedharan for banning Asianet News from attending press conference

The Press Club of India (PCI) has slammed Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan after the latter banned Asianet News channel from attending his official press conference on Thursday, May 13.

In a letter, PCI President Umakant Lakhera and Secretary-General Vinay Kumar wrote, "PCI deplores the conduct of V Muraleedharan, Minister of State for External Affairs, banning Asianet News from attending his official press conference in New Delhi on May 13."

PCI slammed the minister for his "arbitrary and undemocratic" move and said, "The Union Minister has defended his stand by saying that the Kerala unit of the BJP is boycotting the channel over its coverage of the post poll violence in West Bengal and as leader of the party, he will do the same. The minister's act of banning a news channel from an official press conference is arbitrary and undemocratic. As a Union Minister, he is expected to perform his duties in a fair manner beyond any political beliefs."

"The PCI requests the minister to reconsider his decision and allow Asianet News to cover his press meets," the letter further read.