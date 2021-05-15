Approvals for imported O2 cylinders expedited

Mumbai

In yet another move to facilitate the transportation of medical oxygen amid rising demand during the pandemic, the Centre on Saturday reviewed the procedure for approval of global manufacturers for importing oxygen cylinders by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO). In view of the COVID pandemic, PESO shall not carry out physical inspection of global manufacturers' production facilities before grant of such approval.

Now, such approvals shall be granted online without any delay on submission of manufacturer’s particulars; ISO certificate of manufacturer; list of cylinders, their specifications, drawings & batch number; Hydro test certificate and Third-Party inspection Certificate. Every foreign manufacturer/ importer who wants to import oxygen cylinders is required to apply for import permission through PESO online system. These relaxations shall be valid for a period of 6 months or till further orders of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

‘’In view of an emergent situation, procedures are relaxed and the following process is to be followed. Same procedure will apply for import of further such equipment in case online approvals have not been taken,’’ said Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.