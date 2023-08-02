'Appreciate His Statement'; Why Mamata Banerjee Praised Haryana CM For 'Cannot Protect Everyone' Remark

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded to the clashes in Haryana and the statement made by Haryana's chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. In reaction to Khattar's statement that not everyone can be protected, Mamata Banerjee appreciated his acknowledgment of this fact. "I will appreciate his statement. Yes, it's a fact that it cannot protect every individual. But a government should not provoke people based on caste and creed," Banerjee said.

Mamata Banerjee criticised the BJP government in Haryana, pointing out the disparity in their response to incidents. She mentioned that when minor issues occur in West Bengal, the BJP promptly dispatches teams to investigate, but when similar incidents take place in Haryana, no action is taken.

"Urgent issues are urgent. But sometimes it happens here that they will send the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation but they will not send any agencies in their state," the Bengal CM said.

Communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh

Six individuals, including two home guards, lost their lives during the clashes that broke out in Haryana's Nuh district and later spread to Gurugram. The violence occurred amidst a procession organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad on Monday.

In response to the situation, Manohar Khattar reported that 116 people have been arrested, and 190 others have been detained in connection with the clashes. Additionally, the Haryana government announced a compensation of Rs 57 lakh to the families of the two deceased home guards as a gesture of support during this tragic event.

Mamata reacts to Bengal Governor's anti-corruption cell

Mamata Banerjee hit out at the formation of the anti-corruption cell by West Bengal Governor, Dr CV Ananda Bose, attributing it to instructions from the Central government.

"We have heard that the Governor established an anti-corruption cell and appointed an outsider as V-C," she said.

On Tuesday, the Office of Bengal Governor announced the establishment of the anti-corruption cell in Raj Bhavan, operating from the Peace Room. This cell will function similarly to the peace room, where individuals who have faced corruption issues can report and lodge complaints with the Governor.

Previously, a 'peace room' was set up on the first floor of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, with a dedicated helpline number and email ID provided for direct communication with Raj Bhavan to report complaints related to pre-panchayat poll violence in West Bengal. The portal received over a thousand complaints, according to sources from Raj Bhawan.

