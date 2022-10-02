e-Paper Get App
Appointment of Raman Singh as guv, good for his career: Baghel

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 01:55 AM IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel |
Bharatiya Janata Party national vice president Dr Raman Singh who was also three times Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh was summoned to Delhi. It was rumoured that BJP top brass will soon appoint him as a Governor.

"In my opinion, Dr Raman Singh must opt for the Governor position if he was provided with the opportunity by BJP’s central leadership," Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said while interacting with media at Helipad, in Raipur on Saturday.

BJP’s central command pushed him back, curtailed his strength and continuously made attempts to flush him out of the state so that new faces could be given the opportunity to reinvigorate its cadre and party. In that context, the post of Governor will be a better opportunity, Baghel said.

However, as far as it is related to Congress prospects, we wanted him to remain in the state, the CM mocked. 

Meanwhile, BJP defended the actions of its Central leadership and said, before commenting on their party decisions Congress must introspect.

