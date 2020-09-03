'Appoint Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as Bengal Congress chief': Abdul Mannan to Sonia Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan has urged party president Sonia Gandhi to appoint Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the next West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief, sources said on Thursday.

The state unit president's post has been lying vacant for more than a month since the death of Somen Mitra.

Mitra's death on July 30 has not just left a deep void in the party but triggered an unprecedented crisis, as the jury is out to choose his successor, who will have to steer the party in the 2021 Assembly elections, they said.

According to sources close to Mannan, who himself is considered as a contender for the post, the senior party leader has written to Gandhi urging her to appoint Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, as the PCC chief for the sake of revival of the state unit and the future of the Left-Congress alliance in West Bengal.