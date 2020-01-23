Applications for DRDO Multi Tasking Staff hiring to end soon; more deets inside

The application process for Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will end on Thursday, January 23 and the registrations can be done on their website.

The registration process for MTS recruitment commenced on December 23, 2019 and the candidates will have to go through a certain procedure in order to get selected. The process involves Tier-I (Screening) and Tier-II (Final selection) and will be conducted by a Computer Based Test mode.

The tests will have multiple choice questions and no negative marks will be cut for wrong answers. The examination will be conducted in Hindi and English.

However, DRDO is yet to announce the date of the examination. The dates will be announced on their website.

In order to apply for the recruitment, the applicants ought to have these documents;

1. Photo in .jpeg format and the file size should be between 20KB and 50KB.

2. Signature with black ink on a plain white paper and the size of the file should be between 10KD and 20KB.

3. The applicants also need to submit their class 10/ matriculation certificate and the size of the file should be betweem 50KB and 100KB.

Here's what you need to do in order to fill the application form;

The applicants first need to register and generate a login id and password. After registering, essentially there are six steps to fill the form- Profile, Personal details, Qualification Details, Posting Preference, Documents, and Application Fee payment.

In addition to this, the applicant had to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 for the application process. However, women and SC/ST/PWD/ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of the fee.