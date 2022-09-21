'Appeasement' politics: Sambit Patra on Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl; Twitterati slam BJP spokesperson

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra | PTI

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday levelled the 'appeasement' politics charge against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his participation in the 3,570 km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

To the unversed, reportedly, the BJP has accused Gandhi of 'glorifying' the hijab. Recently, Patra reacted over a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking hand-in-hand with a young girl wearing hijab. He tweeted in Hindi, "When votes are "accounted" on religious grounds... then it is called appeasement..."

Check tweet:

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to the scenario by slamming the BJP spokesmen, and wrote, "Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won't sink? She is a little child & too young to be part of any vote bank... BJP, learn to look beyond people's faith; we do."

Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won't sink? She is a little child & too young to be part of any vote bank: please spare her from your small-mindedness! What @RahulGandhi is doing is a simple decent gesture towards a kid. BJP, learn to look beyond people's faith; we do. https://t.co/y4WiXJTCkA — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 20, 2022

Earlier, Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi had also criticised the Wayanad MP as the picture comes at a time when the Karnataka government is fighting a challenge in the Supreme Court to the hijab ban in educational institutes in the state.

The 150-day-long foot march started from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. The party will conclude it in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi, along with many senior party leaders is participating in the daily yatra.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sambit Patra's remarks:

Girenge se kya matlab hai, wo already neechta ke sabse high level pe hai. — HASSAN KHAN INAYTI (@Hassank64622362) September 21, 2022

Tu tera kam karna khud se achcha kam hota nahi hai

Aur logo ko karne nahi denge pic.twitter.com/yXfxw1fen0 — Naeem (@shabaneem) September 21, 2022

Jab ni aata to kyu bolte ho . Hindu Muslim ke name per daesh main tum jse logo ne mahol khrab kia hua Hain . Janta sab samjh gyi hai ab. — Anant Sharma (@AnantSh26243091) September 21, 2022

Look who is talking..🤭 — Beingshaikh_Sahab (@AadilSh66184767) September 21, 2022

Abe ghatiya inshan laanat h tujhpe ....sharm kr khud pr kitna gir gya h nafrat or gandagi ki rajneeti krta h ....Rahul ji k saath chal kuch paap uparwala maaf kr dega — Nadeem Ansari (@nadeemansari001) September 21, 2022

No shame Sambit ji, you have gone so low, change your thoughts to be positive and see the truth 🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Bindu Saini (@bindu_bharti) September 21, 2022

Hero hai rahul — Farman Hussain Ansari (@FarmanHussainA2) September 21, 2022