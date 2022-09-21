'Appeasement' politics: Sambit Patra on Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl; Twitterati slam BJP spokesperson

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday levelled the 'appeasement' politics charge against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his participation in the 3,570 km long 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
To the unversed, reportedly, the BJP has accused Gandhi of 'glorifying' the hijab. Recently, Patra reacted over a picture of Rahul Gandhi walking hand-in-hand with a young girl wearing hijab. He tweeted in Hindi, "When votes are "accounted" on religious grounds... then it is called appeasement..."
Check tweet:
Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reacted to the scenario by slamming the BJP spokesmen, and wrote, "Is there no low to which BJP spokesmen won't sink? She is a little child & too young to be part of any vote bank... BJP, learn to look beyond people's faith; we do."
Earlier, Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi had also criticised the Wayanad MP as the picture comes at a time when the Karnataka government is fighting a challenge in the Supreme Court to the hijab ban in educational institutes in the state.
The 150-day-long foot march started from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7. The party will conclude it in Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Gandhi, along with many senior party leaders is participating in the daily yatra.
Here's how netizens reacted to Sambit Patra's remarks:
