'Appalled' by Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation, says Congress leader Shatrughan Singha

Hours after Navjot Singh Sidhu announced that he resigned from the Punjab cabinet, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha said that he is "appalled" to know about Sidhu's resignation.

"Rather appalled to learn of Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation from the Punjab Cabinet & Ministry! He has been a supremely talented and popular sportsman/politician. Above all, a wonderful human being and man in demand, who is also a dear friend," he tweeted. "While we cannot question his decision, one would certainly hope and pray for remedial measures soon towards resolving this unfortunate move....Jai Hind!" he said in another tweet.

Sidhu, who was given Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources ministry after a cabinet reshuffle in June, on Sunday shared his resignation letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi. "My letter to the Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, submitted on 10 June 2019," he tweeted. The Congress leader chose to submit his resignation letter to Gandhi instead of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Almost 30 minutes after the first tweet, Sidhu posted, "Will be sending my resignation to the Chief Minister, Punjab."

It is unclear as to why he didn't address his resignation letter to Capt. Amarinder Singh. The Punjab Chief Minister's office has confirmed that they had not received Sidhu's resignation letter. "I hereby resign as Minister from the Punjab Cabinet," he stated in his letter to Gandhi. Singh and Sidhu have been at loggerheads since his controversial visit to Pakistan for the swearing-in ceremony of Imran Khan where he had hugged the Army Chief leading to a huge controversy back home.