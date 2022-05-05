'Apologise to north Indians and then enter Ayodhya': BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh's ultimatum to Raj Thackeray

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray earlier announced his visit to Ayodhya on June 5 to take darshan of Lord Ram and appealed to "Hindu brothers" to "be prepared" if loudspeakers are not removed from mosques by May 3.

However BJP BJP MP Brijbhushan Sharan Singh objected his visit Ayodhya and asked Raj Thackeray to apologise to North Indians over his earlier stands against North Indians in 2008. He said, "He must apologise to North Indians lest I won't allow him to enter Ayodhya."

He added, "I have requested UP CM Yogi Adityanath as well not to meet him until he seeks an apology." over MNS chief Raj Thackeray's visit to Ayodhya.

He also said "We have been watching since 2008, they brought to the fore the issue of 'Marathi Manush', 80% of contribution to Mumbai's development is of those who aren't from the city. They should rectify their mistake."

Stating that loudspeakers relaying the 'azan' call is more a social issue than a religious one, Raj Thackeray is taking a stand against loudspeaker on Mosque and it's volume limit. Referring to the Supreme Court order, Thackeray said the volume of loudspeakers should not exceed 45-55 decibels, which is the level of sound generated by the use of the mixer-grinder in a kitchen.

His statement came in the wake of the detention of around 250-260 MNS activists across the state, since early Wednesday morning.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:20 PM IST