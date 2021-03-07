APJ Abdul Kalam’s brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran passes away at 104

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu)

Former President, the late APJ Abdul Kalam's elder brother Mohammed Muthu Meeran Maraickayar died here on Sunday, family sources said.

Maraickayar (104) died of old age. He is survived by a son and 2 daughters. His wife had predeceased him. Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Panneerselvam and DMK president M K Stalin condoled the passing away of Maraickayar and expressed sympathies with the family of the deceased.