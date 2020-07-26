APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: What did 'Missile Man of India' do with his salary?

Five years ago, on this day, India lost its most loved President APJ Abdul Kalam while he was delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong due to cardiac arrest. He was 83.

Since then, be it his birth or death anniversary, Indians and people across the globe remember the Missile Man of India with great fervor.

We are aware of his exemplary work in the field of science and for the country but one may not know is that Dr. Kalam donated his entire salary and savings to trust that worked for rural development - PURA (Providing Urban Amenities to Rural Areas) - an organisation he had founded. The idea of PURA was first put forth in his book Target 3 Billion.