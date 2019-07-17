AP: SpiceJet flight carrying 40 passengers hits technical snag; lands soon after take-off

Andhra Pradesh: A Spice Jet aircraft flying from Renigunta to Hyderabad was halted at Renigunta International Airport due to a technical snag on Wednesday.

The flight landed soon after take-off when the pilot identified a technical snag in the aircraft, following which the aircraft landed safely. Almost 40 passengers were on board when the technical snag was identified.

The flight had originally travelled from Hyderabad to Tirupati international airport. The flight was on its return journey when the snag occurred.