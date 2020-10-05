AP Singh, lawyer of Nirbhaya convicts, appointed by an upper-caste body to defend Hathras accused

AP Singh, the lawyer who defended all convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya case is now all set to defend the accused in the Hathras gangrape case.

As per the report by India Today, AP Singh has been appointed by the upper caste body to fight the case.

AP Singh was the lawyer of the accused in Delhi rape case of 2012.

A 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012 in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons before she was thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012 at a hospital in Singapore.

The Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha is an upper-caste body headed by Former Union Minister Raja Manvendra Singh which has taken this decision.

Of late, the upper-caste groups have been demanding an unbiased probe in the incident.

On Sunday, scores of people held a meeting outside the house of a former BJP MLA in Hathras where they defended the accused and demanded registration of an FIR against her family members of the victim.

In addition to this, Hathras BJP MP Rajvir Singh Diler on Sunday visited the Aligarh jail where the four accused in the gang-rape and murder case of a Dalit woman are lodged. It was alleged that he had gone to meet the accused in jail. However, he said that he had not gone there to meet any inmate and that he was invited by the jailor for a cup of tea.

A Dalit woman was allegedly raped at a village in Hathras by four men on September 14.

After her condition deteriorated, she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

She was cremated in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night.

Local police officers, however, had said the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

(With inputs from PTI)