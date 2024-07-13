 AP Shocker: Woman Sells Sister's Daughter For ₹35,000 To Settle Loan In Hindupur; Police Rescue Minor
Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, July 13, 2024, 07:42 PM IST
In a disturbing incident, a 11-year-old girl was allegedly sold off as part of the agreement to settle a loan of Rs ₹35,000. Shockingly, the woman who sold the girl was her own aunt. The girl is from Tumkur in Karnataka. However, she was sold by her aunt in Andhra Pradesh when she was left at the aunt's house by her mother. The Tumakuru city police managed to successfully rescue the girl and she is now back to her hometown.

The girl was sent to her aunt's house which is in Hindupur in Andhra Pradesh during the vacations. The aunt, who was trusted by the mother to look after her daughter, sold the girl to settle her loan of Rs 35,000, reported the Hindustan Times.

Girl Sold To Landlord; Mother Shocked When She Returns To Take Back Girl

The girl was sold to a landlord named Sriramulu. The landlord held the minor girl captive and forced her to graze ducks. However, when the mother visited the aunt's house to take her daughter back with her in June, she was shocked to see the girl with the landlord.

She requested the landlord to let her daughter go. However, the landlord said that he would only let the girl go if he received the loan amount back and added that he had bought the girl.

Mother Complains To Labour Officer

The mother then complained to district labour officer K Tejawati. He wrote to the SP after which the town police acted and rescued the girl. The girl was then safely brought back to Tumakuru on Wednesday (July 10).

The police have booked the girl's aunt, Sujatha, her husband Shankar and the landlord under sections of the IPC. Police said that the case will be further investigated.

