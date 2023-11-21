 AP Shocker: Man Sets Himself On Fire Inside Police Station Over Wife's Rejection In Tirupati; Horrific Visuals Surface
AP Shocker: Man Sets Himself On Fire Inside Police Station Over Wife's Rejection In Tirupati; Horrific Visuals Surface

As per reports, he went to the police station to register a complaint to which the police allegedly threatened him to book him in false cases.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Man Immolates Self In Front Of Police Station After Wife Refuses To Reconcile In Tirupati | Twitter

Tirupati: In a shocking incident a man in his middle years who was distressed by his second wife's refusal to reconcile, resorted to extreme measures by setting himself ablaze in front of the Chandragiri police station in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district on Monday (November 20). As per reports, he went to the police station to register a complaint to which the police allegedly threatened him to book him in false cases.

He had previously married a woman and subsequently parted ways

Identified as Manikantha, originally from Vijayawada, he had previously married a woman and subsequently parted ways. Later, he entered into marriage with Durga from Tiruttani in Tamil Nadu, relocating to Hyderabad for employment and settling there, as per reports in Deccan Chronicle.

Their relationship deteriorated

However, three months prior, their relationship deteriorated, leading Durga to depart for Kurnool, where she began a cohabitation arrangement with another individual named Sonu, also known as Basha.

She remained steadfast in her decision to stay with Sonu

Presently residing in Bhakarapet, Sonu and Durga found themselves at the center of Manikantha's distress upon his discovery of their relationship. Despite his appeals to Durga to reconcile, she remained adamant in her decision to stay with Sonu.

Manikantha confronted the station on the fateful Monday morning

Enraged by his belief that Constable Pagadala Srinivas from the Chandragiri police station was supporting Durga and Sonu's relationship, Manikantha confronted the station on the fateful Monday morning.

A heated argument erupted between Manikantha and Constable Srinivasulu

Witnesses reported that a heated argument erupted between Manikantha and Constable Srinivasulu, leaving the former deeply offended. Subsequently, Manikantha obtained petrol from a nearby station and doused himself in it, and set himself on fire in front of the police station.

Manikantha sustained critical injuries

Prompt response from the police and locals helped extinguish the flames, yet Manikantha sustained critical injuries and was rushed to SVR Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for treatment.

