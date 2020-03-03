AP Minister expresses disappointment with HC's decision restricting reservation to 50% in local bodies

"The court asked us to conduct local body elections before the end of this month. We have budget sessions, exams for 10th and Intermediate. Accordingly, the state election commission will plan local body elections," he added.

The minister further accused former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of not having "good opinion" about the backward classes.

Satyanarayana also alleged that the person who had filed the petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court against the 59 per cent reservation decision of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was close to Naidu.

"The TDP had obstructed our bill for separate SC, ST corporations. The TDP supported the English Medium bill in assembly and obstructed in council. Now TDP fought in court against 59 per cent reservation in local body elections," he added.

Botsa asserted that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted to give 59 per cent reservation, as there is 59 per cent population of SC, STs and OBCs.

"TDP opposed that decision. That's why Naidu is a traitor of the backward classes. TDP is like a 'Shani' for them. He (Naidu) cannot tolerate their presence," he added.

Satyanarayana added that TDP does not want the local body elections to be held before March, because if they are held on time the finance commission funds for village panchayats will be disbursed. TDP does not want that the state should get those funds in time, he added.

"TDP has been opposing all major programs by YSRCP. However, the government will not stop its welfare schemes," said the minister.

On being asked about TDP's demand for not including the decentralisation bill and the CRDA repeal bill in the Governor's speech in the forthcoming budget session, Botsa sarcastically asked the TDP to write the speech themselves.