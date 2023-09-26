AP: Man Dies Of Electrocution During Vinayaka Immersion Program In Narasaraopet; Horrific Visuals Surface

Man Dies Of Electrocution During Vinayaka Immersion | Twitter

Andhra Pradesh: A shocking video has emerged from Andhra Pradesh's Narasaraopet area in which a man died of electrocution during Vinayaka immersion program. The incident was caught on camera and the video is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that a man is electrocuted to death after coming in contact with an electric pole.

The man came in contact of the electric pole

The man came in contact of the electric pole when he went to see the Lord Vine on the Ranga figure on Sattenapalli Road as part of the Vinayaka immersion program. The man was standing on a stage that was set up close to an electric pole. The man came in contact of the pole and was stuck to the pole due to electrocution. The crowd present on the spot panicke on seeing the youth after he came in contact of the pole.

They tried to separate the youth from the electric pole

They tried to separate the youth from the electric pole. The person was stuck to the electric pole for some time and then a man came with a bamboo. He pushed the man with the bamboo after which he fell from the stage. The crowd rushed to the man after he was separated from the electroic pole. They took the man to the nearby hospital where he was declared dead by the authorities.

He died due to the electric shock after he came in contact with the electric pole

The man who died due to electrocution hailed from Chandrababu Naidu Colony in Narasaraopet area. He died due to the electric shock after he came in contact with the electric pole. Deaths due to electrocution cases are frequently occurred in Andhra Pradesh. There are many power lines in the state at many places. Many people lost their lives due to electrocution in the state. The Government needs to take steps to avoid such incidents of deaths due to electrocution.

