AP EAMCET 2020 results get delayed due to technical glitches; to be announced on sche.ap.gov.in on Saturday

The result of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), which were supposed to be announced on Friday, have been delayed for a day. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK) will announce AP EAMCET results on October 10, 2020.

According to reports, the results have been delayed due to technical glitches.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test, AP EAMCET 2020 is a computer-based test conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada for entry into the first year of the professional courses offered for the academic year 2020-2021 in the State of Andhra Pradesh. The candidates who have appeared for the entrance test can check results on its official website sche.ap.gov.in.

How to check AP EAMCET-2018 results:

Step 1: Log on to the website sche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click in the link for ‘AP EAMCET 2020 results’

Step 3: In the provided fields, enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for further reference