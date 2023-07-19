AP: 2 Men Thrash Youth, Urinate On Him; Victim & Accused From Same Criminal Gang, Claim Reports (WATCH)

In a video from Andhra Pradesh, a person was allegedly brutally thrashed and urinated upon by his own gang members, which is suspected to be involved in over 40 theft cases. A video of the incident shows a youth brutally thrashed, so much so that his face is seen covered in blood. However, as if inflicting so much pain was not enough, two men seen in the video who beat up the youth, humiliated him further by peeing on his face. The incident took place in Ongole area of Prakasam district, said reports.

In the video that brought the disgusting incident to light, the accused men who assaulted the youth are also seen talking in local language and having a laugh about the abhorable incident. It is said that the incident took place almost a month back. However, the incident is in limelight as the video went viral recently.

Warning: Video contains disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised.

Reports said that a total of six people were arrested in the matter. Police added that the youth was from ST community and a case under SC/ST atrocities act has also been filed. Police informed that the victim, Naveen, had eloped with one of the accused's girlfriend, following which, the gang called Naveen for a dinner. After he reached, they confronted him and then assaulted the youth.

July 15 incident in UP

On July 15, Sonbhadra Police arrested one Jawahir Patel for urinating on the face of a man.

It is said that Patel first thrashed the victim on July 11. He then urinated on the man and recorded the whole incident on a mobile video. The video went viral and created an outrage, following which the administration and police came into action.

Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi incident

On July 7, in a disturbing and shameful incident, an alleged associate of a BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh urinated on a tribal man's face in Sidhi district. The video which went viral caused a massive uproar in the state and the country. The accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla, was not only arrested and produced in court, but his house was also demolished by the Madhya Pradesh government.

