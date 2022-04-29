Anyone who wants to compete with BJP will have to toil for 50-60 years, says JP Nadda in Gujarat

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday said that anybody who wants to compete with the BJP will have to toil hard for 50 to 60 years.

"Anyone who wants to compete with our party will have to toil for 50-60 years.Our ideology is gaining global recognition...BJP is a party that moves in the right direction with the right ideology, and a party that will take the country forward," JP Nadda was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nadda made these remarks while addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

BJP president J P Nadda is on a day-long visit to Gujarat on Friday, where he will hold meetings with party workers and leaders in view of the state Assembly polls, expected to be held in December this year.

After his arrival at the Ahmedabad airport on Friday morning, Nadda would first visit Gandhi Ashram. After that, Nadda would reach the Gujarat University convention centre in Ahmedabad to address nearly 7,000 party workers from across the state.

Meanwhile, kickstarting its preparations for the 2024 general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has constituted a team to strengthen the booths where the party lacks strength under a campaign and reach out to the people ahead of the polls.

BJP national president JP Nadda will inaugurate the campaign.

However, the date for the inauguration of this campaign has not been decided yet. Representatives from various states are likely to join the campaign. The party has decided on three months from the date of commencement of the campaign as the deadline.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:43 AM IST