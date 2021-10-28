'Anybody can come here but that won't affect us': Goa CM Pramod Sawant on TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's Goa visit ahead of 2022 Assembly election

Ahead of the Goa Legislative Assembly elections, chief minister Pramod Sawant amid many opposition parties including West Bengal's Trinamool Congress gearing up for the elections on Thursday said that everyone is free to contest elections from anywhere they want adding that anybody can come here but that won't affect us.

His remarks comes in the wake of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the poll bound state.

The CM said, "I'm the CM for last 2.5 years and we're running govt for 10 years. People have full faith in PM Narendra Modi ji's and my leadership." "Anybody can come here but that won't affect us," he added.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Goa on Thursday for a three-day visit to the state, where Assembly polls are scheduled early next year. "The West Bengal chief minister is scheduled to arrive in Goa around 5.30 pm on 28 October," a TMC spokesperson said on Wednesday.

This is her maiden visit to the coastal state, where the TMC has decided to contest the upcoming Assembly elections due in February 2022.

The Banerjee-led party, which swept the West Bengal legislative Assembly elections earlier this year, has already announced its decision to contest the upcoming Goa polls.

Everyone is free to contest elections from anywhere they want. I'm the CM for last 2.5 years & we're running govt for 10 years. People have full faith in Modi ji's & my leadership. Anybody can come here but that won't affect us: Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Mamata Banerjee's Goa visit pic.twitter.com/2yWU55VoSM — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Last week, Banerjee had urged political parties, organisations and individuals to join her party in defeating the Goa's ruling party BJP and its "divisive agenda".

Meanwhile, Sawant is facing amother challenge from the opposition as they have been demanding his resignation after Satyapal Malik-- who held the position of governor of Goa before he was moved to Meghalaya-- said last Monday that “there was corruption in the Goa government in handling everything”. Malik made the allegation recalling his disapproval of some decisions by the Sawant government, including the hiring of a door to door delivery agency during the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Banerjee's visit to Goa, West Bengal BJP MP Saumitra Khan questioned how a party that fought elections in West Bengal on the issue of "outsider-insider" debate will portray itself in Goa (being an outsider). Khan, who is Lok Sabha MP from Bishnupur (West Bengal) alleged that TMC has destroyed democracy in Bengal, they want to do the same across the country.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 03:39 PM IST