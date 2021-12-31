Any individual with THESE symptoms should be considered as suspect case of COVID-19 unless proven otherwise: Centre in its letter to states

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava has written to chief secretaries of all states/UTs and asked them to set up round the clock functional RAT booths at different locations, engage medical and paramedical staff, and encourage the use of home test kits.

In the new letter, it also noted, "Any individual presenting with fever with/without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, body ache, the recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and diarrhoea should be considered as a suspect case of COVID-19 unless proven otherwise."

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 07:23 PM IST