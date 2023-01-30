Anurag Thakur takes swipe at Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi: 'They played snowballs but forgot to thank PM Modi'

ANI

After a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi playing snowballs with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Srinagar on Monday went viral on social media, Union Minister Anurag Thakur did not miss the opportunity to take a swipe at them and asked them to thank PM Modi.

"You saw Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi playing with snowballs in Srinagar, but they forgot to thank PM Modi who abrogated Article 370 and 35A. After 2014, the situation in Kashmir changed completely. Now there is peace & tourism has also increased," Thakur told news agency ANI.

"This is because PM Modi took steps for the betterment of the people of Jammu & Kashmir. In Bharat Jodo Yatra, people who worked to break India were seen instead of people who united India. They should answer what Congress wants to do with such people," he further added.

Rahul-Priyanka enjoy snowball fight

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi shared a heartwarming moment on the final day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. Both were seen involved in a snowball fight and the video of their cute fight moments went on winning hearts on internet.

In the video, Rahul is seen hiding snowballs in his hands behind his back as he moves towards his sister. He then showers fistfuls of snow on Priyanka's head as Congress workers around them laugh.

The duo chase then each other with snows as Priyanka playfully wrestles her brother, holding his arms back and throwing snowballs over his head as he tries to dodge her attack. The Congress leader is also seen attacking other workers with snowballs.

Priyanka hails Rahul's journey throughout the yatra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke about her brother's journey throughout the yatra. She also spoke about his passion for the country and its diversity while praising Rahul over the success of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

While speaking on Rahul's journey, Priyanka said, "My brother walked for 4-5 months from Kanniyakumari. Wherever they went, people came out for them. Why? Because there still remains a passion in this country-for the county, for this land, for its diversity that resides in hearts of all Indians."

"When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother & me.He said he has a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him. They come & hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain & emotions are entering his own heart," she added.

"Standing here, I can say that the politics going on in the country is something which can't benefit the nation. A politics that divides & breaks, affects the nation. So, in a way, this was a spiritual yatra," said Priyanka.

