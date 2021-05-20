Anti-Terrorism Day 2021: 10 terrorist attacks in India

Anti-Terrorism Day is observed every year on 21 May, on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

He was assassinated on 21 May,1991 by the Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE) terrorists while campaigning for the Congress Party at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. A woman from the LTTE terrorist group came in front of him. She had explosives under her clothes and approached the PM and bent down as if to touch his feet when suddenly a bomb exploded and killed the PM and approximately 25 people.

Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated to promote peace and harmony. This day is celebrated to cause awareness about the havoc created by terrorists and terrorist activities. It also helps us remember the sacrifices made by thousands of soldiers and policemen who fought against terrorism to protect their country and their people.