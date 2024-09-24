NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Tamil Nadu In Crackdown On Anti-Election Campaign Linked To Hizb-ut-Tahrir

National Investigation Agency/ Representative Image | ANI

Chennai: In connection with a case registered for mounting an anti-election campaign as part of a divisive conspiracy of the Hizb-ut-Tahrir organisation seeking to establish Islamic rule in the country, sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday searched multiple locations across Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The NIA teams conducted extensive searches at the houses of 11 suspects in Chennai, suburbans Tambaram and Kanniyakumari. The agency said it had seized various incriminating materials, including digital devices, unaccounted cash, and literature belonging to Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

The case relates to causing and creating disaffection through various social media handles, and campaigning against exercising electoral franchise / voting, deemed by Hizb-ut-Tahrir as un-Islamic / Haram.

The NIA said the Hizb-ut-Tahrir is an organisation engaged in instigating its followers to overthrow the lawfully established democratic government through divisive actions.

“Hameed Hussain, a key conspirator in the case, had collaborated with five other accused persons to hold secret meetings for promoting the anti-India ideology of Hizb-ut-Tahrir. NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that the accused, along with several groups of people, had carried out campaigns throughout Tamil Nadu to establish Khilafah / Islamic rule in India, and had been involved in activities aimed at dividing the people and disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country,” the agency said.

Investigations in the case, taken over by NIA from Chennai City policy in July this year, are continuing, and the material seized during the searches is being examined, it added.